Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) has jumped by 1.88 compared to previous close of 7.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is 9.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HIMX is 2.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is $7.87, which is $0.35 above the current market price. The public float for HIMX is 172.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% of that float. On July 12, 2023, HIMX’s average trading volume was 842.96K shares.

HIMX’s Market Performance

The stock of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has seen a 5.56% increase in the past week, with a -0.61% drop in the past month, and a -3.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for HIMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.45% for HIMX’s stock, with a 5.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

HIMX Trading at 5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Himax Technologies Inc. saw 17.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+39.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies Inc. stands at +19.73. The total capital return value is set at 21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.46. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 25.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.