Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HLMN is 1.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) is $11.19, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for HLMN is 192.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. On July 12, 2023, HLMN’s average trading volume was 1.51M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HLMN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) has increased by 8.15 when compared to last closing price of 8.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HLMN’s Market Performance

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) has seen a 4.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.44% gain in the past month and a 19.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for HLMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.27% for HLMN’s stock, with a 15.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLMN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HLMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLMN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $12 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

HLMN Trading at 11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLMN rose by +4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.90. In addition, Hillman Solutions Corp. saw 30.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLMN starting from Woodlief Philip, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.91 back on May 18. After this action, Woodlief Philip now owns 27,537 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp., valued at $79,100 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Hillman Solutions Corp., sale 22,455,000 shares at $7.69 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 0 shares at $172,652,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.61 for the present operating margin

+34.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hillman Solutions Corp. stands at -1.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.78. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 83.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.58. Total debt to assets is 39.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.