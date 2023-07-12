Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI)’s stock price has increased by 120.25 compared to its previous closing price of 3.26. However, the company has seen a 206.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HCTI is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HCTI is $1.50, which is -$5.68 below the current price. The public float for HCTI is 1.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCTI on July 12, 2023 was 37.40K shares.

HCTI’s Market Performance

HCTI stock saw an increase of 206.84% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 128.66% and a quarterly increase of 124.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.06% for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 161.65% for HCTI stock, with a simple moving average of 154.73% for the last 200 days.

HCTI Trading at 155.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.04%, as shares surge +152.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +205.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCTI rose by +226.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Healthcare Triangle Inc. saw 299.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.70 for the present operating margin

+17.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Triangle Inc. stands at -20.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.