Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) has surged by 0.45 when compared to previous closing price of 13.27, but the company has seen a 4.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Right Now?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) by analysts is $13.55, which is -$0.16 below the current market price. The public float for HAYW is 209.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.66% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of HAYW was 1.77M shares.

HAYW’s Market Performance

HAYW stock saw an increase of 4.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.96% and a quarterly increase of 17.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.18% for HAYW stock, with a simple moving average of 21.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

HAYW Trading at 13.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +20.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.00. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 41.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from Jones Eifion, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $12.58 back on Jun 29. After this action, Jones Eifion now owns 211,862 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $377,319 using the latest closing price.

Soucy Arthur L, the Director of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 15,712 shares at $10.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Soucy Arthur L is holding 8,891 shares at $167,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.35 for the present operating margin

+42.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.65. The total capital return value is set at 12.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.51. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.02. Total debt to assets is 40.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.