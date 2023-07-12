GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GoPro Inc. (GPRO) by analysts is $5.30, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for GPRO is 113.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.21% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of GPRO was 1.33M shares.

GPRO) stock’s latest price update

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)’s stock price has soared by 0.97 in relation to previous closing price of 4.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/05/21 that Peloton, Nvidia, Airbnb, Expedia: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

GPRO’s Market Performance

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has experienced a -0.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.95% drop in the past month, and a -12.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for GPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.66% for GPRO’s stock, with a -15.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GPRO Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, GoPro Inc. saw -16.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRO starting from Jahnke Dean, who sale 18,028 shares at the price of $4.03 back on May 26. After this action, Jahnke Dean now owns 288,242 shares of GoPro Inc., valued at $72,588 using the latest closing price.

MCGEE BRIAN, the EVP, CFO and COO of GoPro Inc., sale 13,376 shares at $4.06 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that MCGEE BRIAN is holding 392,468 shares at $54,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.35 for the present operating margin

+37.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoPro Inc. stands at +2.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on GoPro Inc. (GPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.13. Total debt to assets is 17.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.