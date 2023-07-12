GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) by analysts is $6.41, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for GDRX is 77.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.75% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of GDRX was 1.09M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GDRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) has decreased by -1.64 when compared to last closing price of 5.49.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that GoodRx Settles With FTC Over Claims It Shared Health Data

GDRX’s Market Performance

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has seen a -1.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.46% decline in the past month and a -5.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for GDRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.47% for GDRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

GDRX Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.53. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw 15.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.85 for the present operating margin

+84.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stands at -4.28. The total capital return value is set at 2.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.16. Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 88.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.81. Total debt to assets is 44.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.