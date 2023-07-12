Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for GBIO is at 2.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GBIO is $14.25, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for GBIO is 56.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.87% of that float. The average trading volume for GBIO on July 12, 2023 was 177.29K shares.

GBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) has jumped by 17.78 compared to previous close of 5.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GBIO’s Market Performance

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) has seen a 30.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 38.51% gain in the past month and a 55.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.97% for GBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.22% for GBIO’s stock, with a 36.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBIO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GBIO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

GBIO Trading at 41.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.19%, as shares surge +38.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO rose by +30.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, Generation Bio Co. saw 70.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Samayoa Phillip, who sale 3,116 shares at the price of $5.29 back on Jul 03. After this action, Samayoa Phillip now owns 101,428 shares of Generation Bio Co., valued at $16,484 using the latest closing price.

Paone Antoinette, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Generation Bio Co., sale 2,914 shares at $4.61 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Paone Antoinette is holding 0 shares at $13,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.53. Equity return is now at value -44.80, with -32.80 for asset returns.

Based on Generation Bio Co. (GBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.43. Total debt to assets is 21.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.