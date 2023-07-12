GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GLOP is 2.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GLOP is $9.05, which is $0.09 above the current price. The public float for GLOP is 35.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLOP on July 12, 2023 was 460.83K shares.

The stock of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) has increased by 0.12 when compared to last closing price of 8.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GLOP’s Market Performance

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) has experienced a 0.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.93% rise in the past month, and a 2.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.35% for GLOP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.52% for GLOP’s stock, with a 9.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLOP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GLOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLOP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.50 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2022.

GLOP Trading at 1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.29%, as shares surge +1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLOP rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.60. In addition, GasLog Partners LP saw 29.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.38 for the present operating margin

+55.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for GasLog Partners LP stands at +32.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), the company’s capital structure generated 102.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.61. Total debt to assets is 48.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.