Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) has jumped by 3.33 compared to previous close of 16.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FRSH is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FRSH is $17.80, which is $0.84 above the current price. The public float for FRSH is 158.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRSH on July 12, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH’s stock has seen a -2.95% decrease for the week, with a 8.85% rise in the past month and a 15.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for Freshworks Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.43% for FRSH’s stock, with a 16.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with FBN Securities repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to FBN Securities is $20 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

FRSH Trading at 11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.76. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw 16.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from NELSON ZACHARY, who sale 21,463 shares at the price of $17.57 back on Jul 03. After this action, NELSON ZACHARY now owns 14,924 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $377,105 using the latest closing price.

PADGETT BARRY L., the Director of Freshworks Inc., sale 10,133 shares at $17.57 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that PADGETT BARRY L. is holding 17,387 shares at $178,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -16.40 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.