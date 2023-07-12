Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is $9.00, which is $8.05 above the current market price. The public float for FRGT is 2.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRGT on July 12, 2023 was 667.41K shares.

FRGT) stock’s latest price update

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT)’s stock price has dropped by -6.88 in relation to previous closing price of 1.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FRGT’s Market Performance

FRGT’s stock has risen by 15.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.43% and a quarterly drop of -54.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.84% for Freight Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.44% for FRGT’s stock, with a -64.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRGT Trading at -23.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.90%, as shares sank -13.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT rose by +15.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9107. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc. saw -58.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.28 for the present operating margin

-11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freight Technologies Inc. stands at -31.62. Equity return is now at value -387.40, with -122.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.