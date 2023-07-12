Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) has surged by 34.91 when compared to previous closing price of 2.75, but the company has seen a 46.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FRLN is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FRLN is $13.60, which is $9.54 above than the current price. The public float for FRLN is 4.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume of FRLN on July 12, 2023 was 122.21K shares.

FRLN’s Market Performance

FRLN stock saw an increase of 46.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 65.62% and a quarterly increase of -39.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.10% for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.66% for FRLN stock, with a simple moving average of -47.98% for the last 200 days.

FRLN Trading at 22.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.25%, as shares surge +67.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRLN rose by +46.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc saw -47.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRLN

Equity return is now at value -91.60, with -56.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.