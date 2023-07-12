Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) is above average at 39.03x. The 36-month beta value for FND is also noteworthy at 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FND is $99.26, which is -$9.73 below than the current price. The public float for FND is 104.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.07% of that float. The average trading volume of FND on July 12, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

The stock of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) has increased by 4.14 when compared to last closing price of 104.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FND’s Market Performance

FND’s stock has risen by 4.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.89% and a quarterly rise of 11.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.66% for FND’s stock, with a 26.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FND stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for FND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FND in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $120 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

FND Trading at 13.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FND rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.05. In addition, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. saw 56.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FND starting from Christopherson David Victor, who sale 5,804 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jun 23. After this action, Christopherson David Victor now owns 42,356 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., valued at $580,400 using the latest closing price.

Robbins Brian K, the EVP – BUS. DVLPMT, STRATEGY of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., sale 19,504 shares at $91.82 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Robbins Brian K is holding 23,674 shares at $1,790,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+36.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stands at +6.99. The total capital return value is set at 14.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.06. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND), the company’s capital structure generated 105.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.23. Total debt to assets is 40.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.