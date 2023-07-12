FLJ Group Limited’s (FLJ) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) has gone down by -8.10% for the week, with a -24.46% drop in the past month and a -56.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.29% for FLJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.49% for FLJ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -78.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) Right Now?

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) is $374.13, The public float for FLJ is 33.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLJ on July 12, 2023 was 172.66K shares.

The stock price of FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) has dropped by -4.55 compared to previous close of 0.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FLJ Trading at -39.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares sank -23.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLJ fell by -8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3240. In addition, FLJ Group Limited saw -88.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.20 for the present operating margin

-8.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLJ Group Limited stands at +125.71. Equity return is now at value -40.80, with 250.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.