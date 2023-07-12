FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NOTE is 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NOTE is $6.15, which is $2.2 above the current price. The public float for NOTE is 98.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOTE on July 12, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE)’s stock price has soared by 3.67 in relation to previous closing price of 3.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NOTE’s Market Performance

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has experienced a 3.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.57% rise in the past month, and a 89.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.51% for NOTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.18% for NOTE’s stock, with a 1.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTE stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for NOTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOTE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $4.75 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2023.

NOTE Trading at 52.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +31.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -37.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from Yiu Conrad, who purchase 55,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, Yiu Conrad now owns 1,511,985 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., valued at $165,000 using the latest closing price.

McChrystal Stanley A, the Director of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., purchase 23,000 shares at $2.19 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that McChrystal Stanley A is holding 181,436 shares at $50,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -191.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.