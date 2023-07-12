First Solar Inc.’s (FSLR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has gone up by 4.29% for the week, with a 1.55% rise in the past month and a -7.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.55% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.71% for FSLR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 491.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for FSLR is 101.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSLR on July 12, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

FSLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has jumped by 2.82 compared to previous close of 189.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/19/23 that Boeing, First Solar, and Viking Therapeutics Notch Stellar Performances Over the Last Year

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $204 based on the research report published on July 10th of the current year 2023.

FSLR Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.94. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 30.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Verma Kuntal Kumar, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $187.52 back on Jul 10. After this action, Verma Kuntal Kumar now owns 3,242 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $562,560 using the latest closing price.

Widmar Mark R, the Chief Executive Officer of First Solar Inc., sale 39,948 shares at $199.97 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Widmar Mark R is holding 90,163 shares at $7,988,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.