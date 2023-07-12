FedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FDX is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FDX is $261.73, which is -$3.79 below the current price. The public float for FDX is 240.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FDX on July 12, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) has surged by 2.67 when compared to previous closing price of 251.69, but the company has seen a 4.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/21/23 that Stocks Drop as Investors Take in Powell’s Hawkish Comments

FDX’s Market Performance

FDX’s stock has risen by 4.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.84% and a quarterly rise of 11.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for FedEx Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.25% for FDX’s stock, with a 30.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $265 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

FDX Trading at 12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.43. In addition, FedEx Corporation saw 49.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from CARTER ROBERT B, who sale 19,270 shares at the price of $246.00 back on Jun 28. After this action, CARTER ROBERT B now owns 58,875 shares of FedEx Corporation, valued at $4,740,420 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Jennifer L, the CVP PRIN ACCT OFFICER of FedEx Corporation, sale 10,801 shares at $238.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Johnson Jennifer L is holding 3,196 shares at $2,577,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.96 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for FedEx Corporation stands at +4.41. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FedEx Corporation (FDX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.