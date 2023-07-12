Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EYEN is 1.65.

The average price predicted by analysts for EYEN is $13.50, which is $11.12 above the current price. The public float for EYEN is 27.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EYEN on July 12, 2023 was 581.48K shares.

EYEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) has decreased by -6.30 when compared to last closing price of 2.54.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EYEN’s Market Performance

EYEN’s stock has fallen by -0.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.90% and a quarterly drop of -38.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.31% for Eyenovia Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.33% for EYEN’s stock, with a -11.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYEN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for EYEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYEN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2021.

EYEN Trading at -26.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -15.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYEN fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Eyenovia Inc. saw 46.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYEN starting from GANDOLFO JOHN P, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.79 back on May 31. After this action, GANDOLFO JOHN P now owns 8,000 shares of Eyenovia Inc., valued at $5,580 using the latest closing price.

MATHER CHARLES E IV, the Director of Eyenovia Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $2.49 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that MATHER CHARLES E IV is holding 77,544 shares at $7,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYEN

Equity return is now at value -137.20, with -83.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.