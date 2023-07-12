Exscientia plc (EXAI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exscientia plc (EXAI) is $14.75, which is $7.47 above the current market price. The public float for EXAI is 102.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXAI on July 12, 2023 was 323.04K shares.

EXAI stock's latest price update

The stock of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) has increased by 11.66 when compared to last closing price of 6.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXAI’s Market Performance

Exscientia plc (EXAI) has seen a 14.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.61% decline in the past month and a 33.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.13% for EXAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.98% for EXAI’s stock, with a 12.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXAI Trading at 12.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares sank -5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI rose by +13.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.48. In addition, Exscientia plc saw 36.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -28.60, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Exscientia plc (EXAI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.