eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI)’s stock price has surge by 6.97relation to previous closing price of 20.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) is 442.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXPI is 2.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is $20.00, which is -$2.1 below the current market price. The public float for EXPI is 76.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.39% of that float. On July 12, 2023, EXPI’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

EXPI’s Market Performance

The stock of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has seen a 9.35% increase in the past week, with a 9.73% rise in the past month, and a 84.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.43% for EXPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.68% for EXPI stock, with a simple moving average of 63.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for EXPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXPI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $53 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2021.

EXPI Trading at 34.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI rose by +9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.69. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc. saw 99.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from SANFORD PENNY, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $19.78 back on Jun 14. After this action, SANFORD PENNY now owns 26,984,043 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc., valued at $1,186,824 using the latest closing price.

Sanford Glenn Darrel, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of eXp World Holdings Inc., sale 500,000 shares at $19.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Sanford Glenn Darrel is holding 41,534,338 shares at $9,677,889 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.12 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.66 and the total asset turnover is 11.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.