Examining the Volatility of Muscle Maker Inc.’s (GRIL) Stock

In the past week, GRIL stock has gone down by -9.40%, with a monthly decline of -13.11% and a quarterly plunge of -13.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.60% for Muscle Maker Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.67% for GRIL’s stock, with a 12.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is $3.70, which is $1.34 above the current market price. The public float for GRIL is 23.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRIL on July 12, 2023 was 285.06K shares.

GRIL) stock’s latest price update

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.02 in comparison to its previous close of 1.14, however, the company has experienced a -9.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRIL Trading at -13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares sank -16.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIL fell by -9.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2032. In addition, Muscle Maker Inc. saw 16.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRIL starting from Frost Malcolm B., who purchase 6,579 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Dec 21. After this action, Frost Malcolm B. now owns 65,988 shares of Muscle Maker Inc., valued at $5,000 using the latest closing price.

Mohan Kevin James, the Chief Investment Officer of Muscle Maker Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Mohan Kevin James is holding 163,963 shares at $2,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.44 for the present operating margin

+1.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Muscle Maker Inc. stands at -4.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.