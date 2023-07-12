Evaluating the Ups and Downs of WidePoint Corporation’s (WYY) Stock

In the past week, WYY stock has gone up by 8.70%, with a monthly gain of 11.12% and a quarterly surge of 0.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.54% for WidePoint Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.79% for WYY’s stock, with a -0.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WidePoint Corporation (AMEX: WYY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WYY is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WYY is $14.00, The public float for WYY is 7.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WYY on July 12, 2023 was 13.42K shares.

WidePoint Corporation (AMEX: WYY)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.73 in comparison to its previous close of 1.79, however, the company has experienced a 8.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WYY Trading at 9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares surge +10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYY rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8600. In addition, WidePoint Corporation saw 9.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYY starting from HOLLOWAY JASON, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Jun 21. After this action, HOLLOWAY JASON now owns 49,195 shares of WidePoint Corporation, valued at $1,790 using the latest closing price.

HOLLOWAY JASON, the EVP and Chief Sales and Market of WidePoint Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that HOLLOWAY JASON is holding 48,195 shares at $1,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.57 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for WidePoint Corporation stands at -25.06. Equity return is now at value -109.80, with -44.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WidePoint Corporation (WYY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.