Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (DPZ) Stock

The stock of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has seen a 15.29% increase in the past week, with a 29.55% gain in the past month, and a 16.16% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for DPZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.19% for DPZ stock, with a simple moving average of 16.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is above average at 26.92x. The 36-month beta value for DPZ is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DPZ is $349.36, which is -$34.3 below than the current price. The public float for DPZ is 35.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. The average trading volume of DPZ on July 12, 2023 was 643.02K shares.

DPZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has surged by 10.40 when compared to previous closing price of 349.79, but the company has seen a 15.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 55 min ago that Domino’s Pizza Is Soon Coming to Uber Apps

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $350 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

DPZ Trading at 23.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +28.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ rose by +15.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $330.97. In addition, Domino’s Pizza Inc. saw 11.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from BALLARD ANDY, who sale 633 shares at the price of $316.11 back on May 03. After this action, BALLARD ANDY now owns 2,720 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc., valued at $200,098 using the latest closing price.

HEADEN CYNTHIA A, the EVP, Chief Supply Chain Offr of Domino’s Pizza Inc., sale 69 shares at $330.10 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that HEADEN CYNTHIA A is holding 4,742 shares at $22,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.50 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domino’s Pizza Inc. stands at +9.97. The total capital return value is set at 69.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.07. Equity return is now at value -11.10, with 28.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.