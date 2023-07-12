Evaluating the Impact of 2.31 Increase on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (IFF) Stock

In the past week, IFF stock has gone up by 0.89%, with a monthly gain of 0.87% and a quarterly plunge of -12.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.80% for IFF’s stock, with a -14.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IFF is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IFF is $107.30, which is $30.46 above the current market price. The public float for IFF is 254.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.19% of that float. The average trading volume for IFF on July 12, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

IFF) stock’s latest price update

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)’s stock price has plunge by 2.31relation to previous closing price of 78.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that IFF Reaches Settlement Agreement With Carl Icahn

Analysts’ Opinion of IFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IFF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IFF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $84 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

IFF Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFF rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.36. In addition, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. saw -23.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IFF starting from Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, who sale 1,972 shares at the price of $86.35 back on May 11. After this action, Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph now owns 9,093 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., valued at $170,282 using the latest closing price.

Fortanet Francisco, the EVP, Operations of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $125.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Fortanet Francisco is holding 17,237 shares at $1,250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.22 for the present operating margin

+27.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stands at -15.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.11. Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), the company’s capital structure generated 65.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.69. Total debt to assets is 32.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.