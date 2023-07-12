Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) is $10.50, which is $8.89 above the current market price. The public float for ESPR is 73.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ESPR on July 12, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ESPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 1.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ESPR’s Market Performance

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has experienced a 13.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.26% rise in the past month, and a 17.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.97% for ESPR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.19% for ESPR’s stock, with a -65.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESPR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ESPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESPR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

ESPR Trading at 11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +23.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR rose by +13.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4132. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -74.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Warren Eric, who sale 603 shares at the price of $1.48 back on Jun 21. After this action, Warren Eric now owns 69,409 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $894 using the latest closing price.

Warren Eric, the Chief Commercial Officer of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., sale 219 shares at $1.62 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Warren Eric is holding 70,012 shares at $356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.83 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -309.58. The total capital return value is set at -71.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.88. Equity return is now at value 77.00, with -85.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.