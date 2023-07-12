Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) has jumped by 12.16 compared to previous close of 0.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Right Now?

The public float for ENSV is 10.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENSV on July 12, 2023 was 243.47K shares.

ENSV’s Market Performance

ENSV’s stock has seen a 3.78% increase for the week, with a -19.63% drop in the past month and a -33.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.41% for Enservco Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.23% for ENSV’s stock, with a -70.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENSV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENSV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ENSV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENSV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.25 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2015.

ENSV Trading at -10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.79%, as shares sank -17.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSV rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3468. In addition, Enservco Corporation saw -79.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.07 for the present operating margin

-13.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enservco Corporation stands at -25.76. Equity return is now at value -299.40, with -49.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.