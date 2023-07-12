Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) is 14.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UUUU is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is $10.33, which is $3.27 above the current market price. The public float for UUUU is 153.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.67% of that float. On July 12, 2023, UUUU’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.67 in relation to its previous close of 5.99. However, the company has experienced a 0.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UUUU’s Market Performance

UUUU’s stock has risen by 0.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.21% and a quarterly rise of 17.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for Energy Fuels Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.48% for UUUU stock, with a simple moving average of -2.39% for the last 200 days.

UUUU Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.17. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw -0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Moore Curtis, who sale 9,800 shares at the price of $6.37 back on Jun 16. After this action, Moore Curtis now owns 82,978 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $62,436 using the latest closing price.

Moore Curtis, the Senior VP Marketing and of Energy Fuels Inc., sale 14,500 shares at $6.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Moore Curtis is holding 92,778 shares at $100,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.07 for the present operating margin

-1.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc. stands at -478.22. The total capital return value is set at -16.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.39. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 22.70 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.