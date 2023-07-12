Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is 1,705.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXK is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is $5.25, The public float for EXK is 188.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% of that float. On July 12, 2023, EXK’s average trading volume was 2.28M shares.

EXK stock's latest price update

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXK’s Market Performance

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has experienced a -1.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.66% drop in the past month, and a -30.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for EXK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.17% for EXK’s stock, with a -13.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXK Trading at -11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw -10.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.56 for the present operating margin

+16.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), the company’s capital structure generated 4.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.70. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.