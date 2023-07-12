Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) is $2.00, which is $1.54 above the current market price. The public float for ELYS is 19.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELYS on July 12, 2023 was 86.43K shares.

ELYS) stock’s latest price update

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.79 in comparison to its previous close of 0.42, however, the company has experienced a 16.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ELYS’s Market Performance

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) has seen a 16.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -14.31% decline in the past month and a -9.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.03% for ELYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.78% for ELYS’s stock, with a -1.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELYS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ELYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELYS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $10 based on the research report published on July 26th of the previous year 2021.

ELYS Trading at -5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -14.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELYS rose by +16.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4523. In addition, Elys Game Technology Corp. saw 64.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.91 for the present operating margin

+95.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elys Game Technology Corp. stands at -42.78. Equity return is now at value -157.40, with -54.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.