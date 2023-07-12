Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) is $13.02, The public float for ELVA is 18.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELVA on July 12, 2023 was 43.28K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ELVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ: ELVA) has dropped by -5.38 compared to previous close of 5.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 37.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ELVA’s Market Performance

Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) has seen a 37.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 47.31% gain in the past month and a 31.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for ELVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.47% for ELVA’s stock, with a 29.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELVA Trading at 36.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.66%, as shares surge +47.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELVA rose by +37.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, Electrovaya Inc. saw 37.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.22 for the present operating margin

+23.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrovaya Inc. stands at -33.03. Equity return is now at value 389.60, with -16.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.