Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has seen a 7.55% increase in the past week, with a 1.59% gain in the past month, and a 27.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for ESTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.66% for ESTC stock, with a simple moving average of 15.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESTC is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ESTC is $78.42, which is $7.03 above the current price. The public float for ESTC is 78.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESTC on July 12, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

ESTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) has surged by 3.90 when compared to previous closing price of 66.92, but the company has seen a 7.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ESTC Trading at 7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTC rose by +7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.75. In addition, Elastic N.V. saw 35.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTC starting from Chadwick Jonathan, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $64.57 back on Jul 03. After this action, Chadwick Jonathan now owns 7,729 shares of Elastic N.V., valued at $1,614,210 using the latest closing price.

Herzog Carolyn, the Chief Legal Officer of Elastic N.V., sale 1,320 shares at $64.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Herzog Carolyn is holding 84,643 shares at $84,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.02 for the present operating margin

+71.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elastic N.V. stands at -22.09. Equity return is now at value -60.20, with -14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.