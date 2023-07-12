Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has gone up by 4.03% for the week, with a 3.83% rise in the past month and a -4.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for EC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.33% for EC’s stock, with a 6.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is 2.83x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EC is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is $51881.49, which is $1.97 above the current market price. The public float for EC is 221.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. On July 12, 2023, EC’s average trading volume was 1.93M shares.

EC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has increased by 1.97 when compared to last closing price of 10.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

EC Trading at 10.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.38. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw 4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +25.35. Equity return is now at value 41.10, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.