Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, EAST stock has gone up by 7.18%, with a monthly gain of 3.31% and a quarterly plunge of -22.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.71% for Eastside Distilling Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.84% for EAST’s stock, with a -31.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) is $18.00, which is $14.57 above the current market price. The public float for EAST is 0.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EAST on July 12, 2023 was 189.38K shares.

EAST) stock’s latest price update

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST)’s stock price has decreased by -0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 3.44. However, the company has seen a 7.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EAST Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.88%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAST rose by +7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Eastside Distilling Inc. saw -25.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAST starting from FINNSSON ERIC J., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $3.60 back on Jun 20. After this action, FINNSSON ERIC J. now owns 4,129 shares of Eastside Distilling Inc., valued at $10,800 using the latest closing price.

FINNSSON ERIC J., the Director of Eastside Distilling Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that FINNSSON ERIC J. is holding 62,013 shares at $22,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.48 for the present operating margin

+7.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastside Distilling Inc. stands at -117.16. Equity return is now at value -398.90, with -61.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.