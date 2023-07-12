Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) is above average at 64.99x. The 36-month beta value for DOCS is also noteworthy at 0.91.

The public float for DOCS is 118.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.67% of that float. The average trading volume of DOCS on July 12, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

DOCS) stock’s latest price update

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.29 in relation to its previous close of 33.61. However, the company has experienced a 4.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DOCS’s Market Performance

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) has seen a 4.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.67% gain in the past month and a 3.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for DOCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.75% for DOCS’s stock, with a 6.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DOCS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DOCS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $37 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

DOCS Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCS rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.65. In addition, Doximity Inc. saw 2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCS starting from Cabral Timothy S, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $33.80 back on Jul 03. After this action, Cabral Timothy S now owns 4,714 shares of Doximity Inc., valued at $338,050 using the latest closing price.

Cabral Timothy S, the Director of Doximity Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Cabral Timothy S is holding 4,714 shares at $262,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCS

Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Doximity Inc. (DOCS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.