Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.84relation to previous closing price of 118.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/19/23 that What Discover’s Earnings Report Says About Americans’ Financial Health

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is above average at 8.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Discover Financial Services (DFS) is $124.00, which is -$1.28 below the current market price. The public float for DFS is 252.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DFS on July 12, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

DFS’s Market Performance

DFS stock saw an increase of 1.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.19% and a quarterly increase of 21.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Discover Financial Services (DFS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.59% for DFS’s stock, with a 14.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $107 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

DFS Trading at 11.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.74. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw 22.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Eichfeld Robert Andrew, who sale 13,477 shares at the price of $114.18 back on Mar 03. After this action, Eichfeld Robert Andrew now owns 31,509 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $1,538,804 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 114,493 shares at $826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +28.72. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.16. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Discover Financial Services (DFS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 15.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Discover Financial Services (DFS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.