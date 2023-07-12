DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.02 in relation to its previous close of 46.77. However, the company has experienced a 0.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/20/23 that Dice Therapeutics Soars on Lilly Deal

Is It Worth Investing in DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) is $48.00, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for DICE is 46.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DICE on July 12, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

DICE’s Market Performance

DICE’s stock has seen a 0.75% increase for the week, with a 41.87% rise in the past month and a 68.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for DICE Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.51% for DICE’s stock, with a 45.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DICE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DICE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DICE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $38 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

DICE Trading at 23.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.81%, as shares surge +37.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DICE rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.14. In addition, DICE Therapeutics Inc. saw 49.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DICE starting from Northpond Ventures GP, LLC, who sale 2,492,871 shares at the price of $46.50 back on Jun 22. After this action, Northpond Ventures GP, LLC now owns 166,293 shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc., valued at $115,918,502 using the latest closing price.

Jacobsen John R., the CSO of DICE Therapeutics Inc., sale 18,750 shares at $30.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Jacobsen John R. is holding 147,497 shares at $572,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DICE

The total capital return value is set at -19.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.77. Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Based on DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE), the company’s capital structure generated 2.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 38.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.