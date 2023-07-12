D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HEPS is 2.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is $52.32, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for HEPS is 67.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On July 12, 2023, HEPS’s average trading volume was 624.81K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HEPS) stock’s latest price update

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS)’s stock price has soared by 5.75 in relation to previous closing price of 1.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HEPS’s Market Performance

HEPS’s stock has risen by 5.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 62.84% and a quarterly rise of 60.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.26% for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.93% for HEPS’s stock, with a 88.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

HEPS Trading at 46.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares surge +52.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6325. In addition, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. saw 178.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.