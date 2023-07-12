Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) is $10.00, which is $5.49 above the current market price. The public float for CUE is 33.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUE on July 12, 2023 was 373.63K shares.

CUE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) has increased by 2.73 when compared to last closing price of 4.39.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CUE’s Market Performance

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) has seen a 15.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.56% gain in the past month and a 45.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.58% for CUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.60% for CUE’s stock, with a 33.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CUE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

CUE Trading at 10.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares surge +18.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUE rose by +15.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, Cue Biopharma Inc. saw 58.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUE starting from Kiener Peter A, who sale 9,325 shares at the price of $3.28 back on Mar 23. After this action, Kiener Peter A now owns 357 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc., valued at $30,586 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUE

Equity return is now at value -89.70, with -62.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.