Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) has increased by 1.52 when compared to last closing price of 16.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRDO is 105.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRDO on July 12, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

CRDO’s Market Performance

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has seen a -1.24% decrease in the past week, with a 3.99% rise in the past month, and a 82.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for CRDO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.49% for CRDO’s stock, with a 31.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at 24.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.31. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 25.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Lam Yat Tung, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $16.41 back on Jul 07. After this action, Lam Yat Tung now owns 2,920,000 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $2,460,965 using the latest closing price.

Brennan William Joseph, the Pres & Chief Executive Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 15,000 shares at $16.13 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Brennan William Joseph is holding 4,137,421 shares at $241,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -8.98. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.