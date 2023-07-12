CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.15 in comparison to its previous close of 21.94, however, the company has experienced a -10.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) Right Now?

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PMTS is 1.25.

The public float for PMTS is 4.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PMTS on July 12, 2023 was 81.35K shares.

PMTS’s Market Performance

PMTS’s stock has seen a -10.46% decrease for the week, with a -10.99% drop in the past month and a -52.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for CPI Card Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.03% for PMTS’s stock, with a -31.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PMTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PMTS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PMTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PMTS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $26 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

PMTS Trading at -24.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMTS fell by -10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.82. In addition, CPI Card Group Inc. saw -42.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMTS starting from Riley H Sanford, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $23.35 back on Jun 09. After this action, Riley H Sanford now owns 7,500 shares of CPI Card Group Inc., valued at $58,380 using the latest closing price.

Riley H Sanford, the Director of CPI Card Group Inc., purchase 2,628 shares at $24.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Riley H Sanford is holding 5,000 shares at $63,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.63 for the present operating margin

+35.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for CPI Card Group Inc. stands at +7.68. The total capital return value is set at 37.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.58. Equity return is now at value -46.80, with 13.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.