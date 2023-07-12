COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CMPS is at 2.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CMPS is $42.30, which is $32.24 above the current market price. The public float for CMPS is 25.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.69% of that float. The average trading volume for CMPS on July 12, 2023 was 247.15K shares.

CMPS) stock’s latest price update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS)’s stock price has dropped by -5.67 in relation to previous closing price of 10.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/20/21 that Compass Pathways Gets New Patent for Psilocybin Treatment. The Stock Extends Gains.

CMPS’s Market Performance

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) has experienced a 18.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.81% rise in the past month, and a -4.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.43% for CMPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.42% for CMPS’s stock, with a 7.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CMPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $33 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

CMPS Trading at 23.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.62%, as shares surge +28.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPS rose by +18.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.46. In addition, COMPASS Pathways plc saw 25.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPS

The total capital return value is set at -46.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.12. Equity return is now at value -49.60, with -45.40 for asset returns.

Based on COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.05. Total debt to assets is 0.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.