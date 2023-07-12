CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, CNX stock has gone up by 1.07%, with a monthly gain of 6.26% and a quarterly surge of 9.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for CNX Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.02% for CNX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is 2.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNX is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is $18.83, which is $0.3 above the current market price. The public float for CNX is 162.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.54% of that float. On July 12, 2023, CNX’s average trading volume was 2.77M shares.

CNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) has surged by 0.67 when compared to previous closing price of 17.88, but the company has seen a 1.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CNX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CNX in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $17 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

CNX Trading at 10.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.36. In addition, CNX Resources Corporation saw 6.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNX starting from LANIGAN BERNARD JR, who purchase 137,835 shares at the price of $15.24 back on May 30. After this action, LANIGAN BERNARD JR now owns 137,835 shares of CNX Resources Corporation, valued at $2,100,026 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.40 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNX Resources Corporation stands at -3.62. The total capital return value is set at 46.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.53. Equity return is now at value 54.10, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on CNX Resources Corporation (CNX), the company’s capital structure generated 80.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.73. Total debt to assets is 28.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.