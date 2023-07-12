China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) by analysts is $84.00, The public float for CJJD is 2.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.29% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of CJJD was 5.28M shares.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD)’s stock price has soared by 14.75 in relation to previous closing price of 0.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CJJD’s Market Performance

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has seen a 10.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -41.86% decline in the past month and a -90.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.39% for CJJD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.90% for CJJD’s stock, with a -83.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CJJD Trading at -35.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares sank -40.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD rose by +10.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4731. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. saw -87.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.06 for the present operating margin

+23.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stands at -14.20. Equity return is now at value -92.80, with -20.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.