Cerus Corporation (CERS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS)’s stock price has increased by 11.47 compared to its previous closing price of 2.18. However, the company has seen a -0.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cerus Corporation (CERS) is $7.63, which is $5.19 above the current market price. The public float for CERS is 171.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CERS on July 12, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

CERS’s Market Performance

CERS’s stock has seen a -0.82% decrease for the week, with a -3.95% drop in the past month and a -14.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.44% for Cerus Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.00% for CERS’s stock, with a -20.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CERS Trading at 7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERS fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, Cerus Corporation saw -33.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERS starting from Swisher Daniel N JR, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.91 back on May 26. After this action, Swisher Daniel N JR now owns 118,808 shares of Cerus Corporation, valued at $9,535 using the latest closing price.

SCHULZE GAIL, the Director of Cerus Corporation, purchase 9,850 shares at $2.03 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that SCHULZE GAIL is holding 83,420 shares at $19,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.24 for the present operating margin

+52.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerus Corporation stands at -26.40. The total capital return value is set at -36.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.93. Equity return is now at value -67.00, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cerus Corporation (CERS), the company’s capital structure generated 129.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.34. Total debt to assets is 40.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cerus Corporation (CERS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.