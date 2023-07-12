Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNTA is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNTA is $6.42, which is -$0.88 below the current price. The public float for CNTA is 81.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNTA on July 12, 2023 was 147.32K shares.

CNTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) has jumped by 13.00 compared to previous close of 6.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNTA’s Market Performance

CNTA’s stock has risen by 20.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 58.35% and a quarterly rise of 92.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.18% for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.95% for CNTA’s stock, with a 77.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNTA Trading at 44.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares surge +58.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTA rose by +20.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.93. In addition, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc saw 135.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTA starting from YVER ANTOINE, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Jun 01. After this action, YVER ANTOINE now owns 783,066 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $28,949 using the latest closing price.

Bush Tia L, the Chief Quality Officer of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 8,000 shares at $4.48 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Bush Tia L is holding 0 shares at $35,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTA

Equity return is now at value -59.70, with -46.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.