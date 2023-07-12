CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Stock Showcases 3.08% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) has seen a 6.61% increase in the past week, with a 4.88% gain in the past month, and a 31.90% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.24% for CBAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.08% for CBAT’s stock, with a 20.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CBAT is 2.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) is $10.00, The public float for CBAT is 64.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On July 12, 2023, CBAT’s average trading volume was 261.54K shares.

CBAT) stock’s latest price update

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT)’s stock price has soared by 12.17 in relation to previous closing price of 1.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CBAT Trading at 26.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares surge +7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAT rose by +6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2560. In addition, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. saw 30.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.06 for the present operating margin

+7.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stands at -3.80. Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.