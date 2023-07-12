Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPRX is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CPRX is $22.40, which is $9.59 above the current price. The public float for CPRX is 97.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPRX on July 12, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

CPRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) has increased by 1.75 when compared to last closing price of 12.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPRX’s Market Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has experienced a 0.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.01% rise in the past month, and a -25.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for CPRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.36% for CPRX’s stock, with a -15.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2022.

CPRX Trading at -3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.70. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -31.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from MCENANY PATRICK J, who sale 26,151 shares at the price of $13.23 back on May 15. After this action, MCENANY PATRICK J now owns 3,945,436 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $345,978 using the latest closing price.

Tierney David S, the Director of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $16.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Tierney David S is holding 313,541 shares at $504,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.54 for the present operating margin

+83.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +38.79. The total capital return value is set at 39.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.28. Equity return is now at value 34.70, with 28.70 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.