CarMax Inc. (KMX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.02 in comparison to its previous close of 82.65, however, the company has experienced a 2.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/23/23 that CarMax Sees Sales Declines Ease as It Works to Lower Prices

Is It Worth Investing in CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Right Now?

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KMX is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KMX is $77.38, which is -$6.03 below the current price. The public float for KMX is 157.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMX on July 12, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX stock saw an increase of 2.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.55% and a quarterly increase of 28.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for CarMax Inc. (KMX).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.71% for KMX’s stock, with a 22.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KMX Trading at 10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.58. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw 38.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Nash William D, who sale 170,646 shares at the price of $82.57 back on Jul 03. After this action, Nash William D now owns 177,180 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $14,090,500 using the latest closing price.

Shamim Mohammad, the EVP and CITO of CarMax Inc., sale 27,782 shares at $83.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Shamim Mohammad is holding 10,892 shares at $2,328,758 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.78 for the present operating margin

+8.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +1.63. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CarMax Inc. (KMX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.