C3is Inc. (CISS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -60.26% for CISS stock, with a simple moving average of -60.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C3is Inc. (NASDAQ: CISS) Right Now?

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ: CISS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for CISS is 5.27M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CISS on July 12, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

CISS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of C3is Inc. (NASDAQ: CISS) has increased by 1.71 when compared to last closing price of 1.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CISS Trading at -60.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.30% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISS fell by -2.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, C3is Inc. saw -88.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.26 for the present operating margin

+60.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3is Inc. stands at +57.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, C3is Inc. (CISS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.