Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN)’s stock price has dropped by -22.22 in relation to previous closing price of 5.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.42.

The public float for BYRN is 17.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.38% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of BYRN was 93.38K shares.

BYRN’s Market Performance

BYRN stock saw a decrease of -18.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -46.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.56% for Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.36% for BYRN’s stock, with a -42.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYRN stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for BYRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BYRN in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $12 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2022.

BYRN Trading at -17.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.37%, as shares sank -20.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYRN fell by -18.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, Byrna Technologies Inc. saw -48.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYRN starting from Wager Michael, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $5.11 back on Oct 07. After this action, Wager Michael now owns 40,000 shares of Byrna Technologies Inc., valued at $102,148 using the latest closing price.

Ganz Bryan, the President and CEO of Byrna Technologies Inc., purchase 12,960 shares at $5.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that Ganz Bryan is holding 603,148 shares at $65,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.52 for the present operating margin

+54.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Byrna Technologies Inc. stands at -16.41. The total capital return value is set at -12.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.77. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.25. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.