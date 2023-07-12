Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BFLY is 1.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is $4.44, which is $2.21 above the current market price. The public float for BFLY is 154.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.82% of that float. On July 12, 2023, BFLY’s average trading volume was 2.25M shares.

BFLY) stock’s latest price update

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.33 in comparison to its previous close of 2.26, however, the company has experienced a -5.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY’s stock has fallen by -5.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.89% and a quarterly drop of -9.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.72% for Butterfly Network Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.38% for BFLY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

BFLY Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY fell by -5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc. saw -9.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Getz Heather C, who sale 65,577 shares at the price of $2.19 back on Jul 05. After this action, Getz Heather C now owns 1,383,378 shares of Butterfly Network Inc., valued at $143,482 using the latest closing price.

Stoica Andrei G, the Chief Technology Officer of Butterfly Network Inc., sale 45,633 shares at $2.19 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Stoica Andrei G is holding 1,040,802 shares at $99,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-260.57 for the present operating margin

+53.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Butterfly Network Inc. stands at -229.90. The total capital return value is set at -45.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.62. Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -36.30 for asset returns.

Based on Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY), the company’s capital structure generated 9.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.43. Total debt to assets is 7.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.